On the Friday, March 10, 2023 episode of the "On Iowa Politics" podcast: In the Iowa Legislature, the follow-up to the first funnel was just as much a whirlwind; the House and Senate passed a ban on gender-affirming care for minors; Gov. Kim Reynolds made her pick for the next director of the state education department; and this weekend is the starting gun to the 2024 Republican Iowa caucuses.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Columnist Todd Dorman.

