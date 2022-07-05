On Iowa Politics Podcast: A rare endorsement, Reynolds’ abortion plan, and Haley talks 2024

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: a rare kind of legislative endorsement, a statehouse candidate is a January Sixer, Reynolds’ plan for abortion restrictions, and Nikki Haley talks 2024 at Randy Feenstra’s fundraiser.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, the Gazette’s deputy Des Moines Bureau Chief Tom Barton, and introducing Caleb McCullough, the new Des Moines Bureau Chief for Lee Enterprises.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands The Surf Zombies and Copperhead.

