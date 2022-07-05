 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

On Iowa Politics Podcast: A rare endorsement, Reynolds’ abortion plan, and Haley talks 2024

  • 0
Feenstra Family Picnic 2022

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, left, Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Gov. Kim Reynolds, and Rep. Randy Feenstra, right, pose for photos on stage during the Feenstra Family Picnic at the Dean Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center, Iowa, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: a rare kind of legislative endorsement, a statehouse candidate is a January Sixer, Reynolds’ plan for abortion restrictions, and Nikki Haley talks 2024 at Randy Feenstra’s fundraiser.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, the Gazette’s deputy Des Moines Bureau Chief Tom Barton, and introducing Caleb McCullough, the new Des Moines Bureau Chief for Lee Enterprises.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands The Surf Zombies and Copperhead.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this adorable lioness play soccer at the London Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News