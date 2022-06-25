On Iowa Politics podcast: The Supreme Court, abortion, and Iowa Caucuses

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Recent Supreme Court rulings on abortion and gun laws and the future of the Iowa Caucuses

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman, and The Gazette’s deputy Des Moines Bureau Chief Tom Barton.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Porch Builders and Copperhead.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

