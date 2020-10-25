On the ballot: Candidates running for city, county, school seats in Siouxland counties

Voters across Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska and Southeast South Dakota will elect candidates to a host of county and municipal positions on Tuesday.
In Iowa, some county supervisor seats, the county auditor and sheriff posts are on this year's general election ballot. In Nebraska, voters will elect some members of their respective county boards, as well as members of city councils, village trustee boards and school boards. In south South Dakota counties, some county commissioners will be elected. Below is a list of candidates, listed by county, in the Journal's circulation area.
IOWA
Buena Vista County
Board of Supervisors District 4
Rhonda Ringgenberg (R)
Board of Supervisors District 5
Donald L. Altena (D)
Auditor
Susan Kennedy Lloyd (R)
Sheriff
Kory Elston (R)
Clay County
Board of Supervisors at large (vote for two)
Art L. Hamrick (R); Randy Swanson (R)
Auditor
Ann Baschke (R)
Sheriff
Chris Raveling (R)
Cherokee County
Board of Supervisors District 1
Rick Mongan (R)
Board of Supervisors District 2
Linda Bindner (D); Bryan Petersen (R)
Board of Supervisors District 5
Duane Mummert (R)
Auditor
Kris Glienke (R)
Sheriff
Derek Scott (R)
Recorder (to fill vacancy)
Samantha Boothby (R)
Crawford County
Board of Supervisors: (Vote for two)
Dave Muhlbauer (D); Jean Heiden (R); Ty Rosburg (R)
Auditor
Terri Martens (D)
Sheriff
James R. Steinkuehler (D); Ray C. Ohl (R)
Attorney (to fill vacancy)
Colin Johnson (D)
Dickinson County
Supervisor District 3
Tom Fairchild (D)
Supervisor District 5
Jeff Thee (R); Angela Lynn Kofoot (D)
Auditor
Lori Pedersen (R)
Sheriff
Greg Baloun (R)
Attorney (to fill vacancy)
Amy Zenor (R)
Ida County
Supervisor District 1
Creston Schubert (R)
Supervisor District 2
Raymond Drey (R)
Auditor
Lorna Steenbock (R)
Sheriff
Wade A. Harriman (R)
Monona County
Board of Supervisor District 1
Bo Fox (R)
Auditor
Peggy A. Rolph (D)
Sheriff
Jeffrey R. Pratt (D)
Lyon County
Board of Supervisors District 2
Douglas Vanden Bosch (R)
Board of Supervisors District 3
Brian L. Wibben (D); Cory Altena (R)
Auditor: Jen Smit (R)
Sheriff: Stewart Vander Stoep (R)
O’Brien County
Board of Supervisors District 1
Sherri L. Bootsma (R)
Board of Supervisors District 2
John Steensma (R)
Board of Supervisors District 3
Nancy McDowell (R)
Auditor: Barbara Rohwer (R)
Sheriff: Bruce Devereaux (R)
Osceola County
Board of Supervisors District 4
Jerry Helmers (R)
Auditor:
Rochelle Van Tilburg (R)
Sheriff: Kevin Wollmuth (R)
Plymouth County
Board of Supervisors District 2
Mike Van Otterloo (R)
Board of Supervisors District 5
Gary Horton (R)
Auditor
Stacey Feldman (R)
Sheriff
Jeff TeBrink (R)
Sac County
Board of Supervisors District 1
Ranell Drake (R)
Auditor
James W. Dowling (R)
Sheriff
Kenneth W. McClure (R)
Sioux County
Board of Supervisor District 1
John Degen (R)
Board of Supervisors District 3
Al Bloemendaal (R)
Board of Supervisors District 4
Mark Sybesma (R)
Auditor
Ryan Dokter (R)
Sheriff
Dan Altena (R)
Treasurer (to fill vacancy)
Daniel D. Zommermaand (R)
Woodbury County
Board of Supervisors District 1
Keith W. Radig (R); Kevin McCormick (D)
Board of Supervisors District 3
Jeremy Taylor (R); Marty Pottebaum (D)
Board of Supervisors District 5
Rocky DeWitt (R); Patty Erickson-Puttmann (D)
Auditor/Recorder
Barbara Parker (R); Pat Gill (D)
Sheriff: Chad Sheehan (R)
NEBRASKA
Cedar County
County Commissioner District 2
Craig Bartels (R)
Hartington City Council (vote for 2)
Roman V. Sudbeck; Chris Bartling
Randolph City Council (vote for 2)
Kalynda Kuhl; Janelle Biernbaum
Laurel Mayor
Keith Knudsen
Laurel City Council (vote for 2)
Logan O. Garber; Chad Johnson; Jeff Erwin; Justin Ericksen
Belden Village Board (vote for 2)
Brad Stapelman; Angela L. Ohlrich
Support Local Journalism
Fordyce Village Board (vote for 2)
Thomas J. Pinkelman
Wynot Village Board (vote for 3)
Michael Klug; Stevie Holmes; Janice Heimes
St. Helena Village Board (vote for 2)
Victor Paltz; Kyle Suing
Magnet Village Board (vote for 3)
Jason R. Becker; James W. Cautrell; Bradley W. Backstrom; Corey McQuay
Coleridge Village Board (vote for 3)
Jesse Jackson; Roger Lee Anderson; Jeremy Bruning
Hartington-Newcastle Board of Education (vote for 3)
Dana Rosener; Aaron Fuelberth; Jason Heikes
Randolph Board of Education (vote for 3)
Jim Scott; Cody Backer; Lisa Linville; Maggie Korth
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Board of Education (vote for 4)
Carol Erwin; Dustin Thompson; Samuel Recob
Wynot Board of Education (vote for 3)
Greg Hite; Kelly Wieseler
Bloomfield Board of Education (vote for 3)
Jason Hefner; Christy Mackeprang; Jessica C. Loseke
Crofton Board of Education (vote for 3)
Lisa Van Heek; Larry Potts; Jayne Arens; Michael Janssen
Wausua Board of Education (vote for 3)
Terry Nelson; Otto Woockman; Dan Story; Derek Cunningham; Pepper West
Dakota County
County Commissioner at large (vote for three)
Scott Love (R); Greg Utech (R); Troy Launsby (R); Robert J. Giese (D); Mark J. Dorcey (D); Sandra A. Lopes (D)
South Sioux City School Board (vote for three)
Marcia A. Becker; Maria Grier; Matthew J. Aitken; Christopher L. Krueger; Toni Ray Christensen
Homer School Board (vote for three)
Byron Hall; Ronald L. Neal; Tyler N. Kirkholm; Aaron Reis
Emerson-Hubbard School Board (vote for three)
Cherie Conley; Bill Shanks; Joani Franzluebbers
Ponca School Board (vote for three)
Monte Burki; Phil Kramper; Shawn Fethkenher; William Kastning.
Allen Consolidated School Board (vote for three)
Stacey Woodward; Kevin Connot; Gil Ridenour
Dakota City Mayor
Jerry Yacevich
Dakota City Council (vote for two)
Clint Rasmussen; Chuck Carson; Kevin Schoepf
Dixon County
County Supervisor District 2
Deric Anderson (R)
County Supervisor District 4:
Neil Blohm (R)
County Supervisor District 6:
Terry Nicholson (R)
Allen School Board: (Vote for three)
Stacey Woodward; Kevin Connot; Gil Ridenour
Emerson-Hubbard School Board: (Vote for three)
Cherie Conley; Bill Shanks; Joani Franzluebbers
Ponca School Board: (Vote for three)
Monte Burki; Phil Kramper; Shawn Fethkenher; William Kastning
Wakefield School Board: (Vote for three)
Eric Riewer; Emily Godinez; James A. Litchfield
Hartington-Newcastle School Board (Vote for three)
Dana Rosener; Aaron Fuelberth; Jason Heikes.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School Board:
(Vote for four) Carol Erwin; Dustin Thompson; Samuel Recob
Wayne School Board: (Vote for three)
Lynn P. Junck; Jaime Manz; Jeryl L. Nelson; Brent Pick
Wynot School Board: (Vote for three)
Greg Hite; Kelly Wieseler
Ponca City Council Ward 1 (Vote for two)
Andrew Stark; Dillon Rickett
Ponca City Council Ward 2 (vote for 1)
D.J. Smith
Wakefield City Council Ward 1
Ross S. Hansen; Steven H. Greve
Wakefield City Council Ward 2
John Geiser; Valerie Bard
Wayne County
County Commission District 2
Dean Burbach (R)
Wayne School Board (vote for 3)
Jaime Manz; Jeryl L. Nelson; Brent Pick; Lynn P. Junck
Wayne City Council Ward 1
Terri Buck
Wayne City Council Ward 2
Yasuko Taoka; Kathy Berry
Wayne City Council Ward 3
Dwaine Spieker; George F. Phelps
Wayne City Council Ward 4
Christopher L. Welch; Nick Muir
Pender Board of Education (vote for 3)
Matt Heineman; Jason Roth; Jean C. Karlan
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Board of Education (vote for 4)
Carol Erwin; Dustin Thompson; Samuel Recob
Wayne Board of Education (vote for 3)
Lynn P. Junck; Jaime Manz; Jeryl L Nelson; Brent Pick
Wakefield School Board: (Vote for three)
Eric Riewer; Emily Godinez; James A. Litchfield
Wakefield City Council (vote for 1)
John Geiser; Valerie Bard
Village of Carroll Trustees (vote for 3)
Diane Davis; Mark Tietz; Ryan D.Burbach; Joseph Dangberg
Village of Hoskins Trustees (vote for 2)
Kris Thies; Sarah Kimmel; Kayla M. Reed
Village of Sholes Trustees (vote for 3)
Lisa Rath; Michael J. Haberman; Kyle Greene
Thurston County
County Board of Supervisors District 2
Georgia A. Mayberry (D)
County Board of Supervisors District 4
James H. Price Sr.
County Board of Supervisors District 5
L. Arnie Harlan
Pender School Board (vote for 3)
Matt Heineman; Jason Roth; Jean C. Karlan
Walthill School Board (vote for 3)
Christopher Ross; James W. Randol Sr.
Uma Ho National School Board (vote for 3)
Darren C. Wolfe; Lisa Miller; Joyce “Walker” Snake; Ida Miller
Winnebago School Board (vote for 3)
V.J. Wolfeleader; Teresa Thomas Littlegeorge; Patrice L. Bass; Rana Merrick; Tyren L. Wolfe; Sara E. Snake
Village of Emerson (vote for 3)
Robert Bose; Tarry L. Daum; Douglas Mackling; Mark Graf; Ryan P. Beacom
Bancroft-Rosalie School Board (vote for 3)
Pamela Browning; Travor Bonneau; Kristine Sudbeck-Buchholz; Jason Wortman
Lyons-Decatur School Board (vote for 3)
Corey Petersen; Lisa Christiansen; Leah Miller
Homer School Board (vote for 3)
Byron Hall; Ronald L. Neal; Tyler N. Kirkholm; Aaron Reis
Wakefield School Board (vote for 3)
Eric Riewer; Emily Godinez; James A. Litchfield
Village of Pender Trustees (vote for 2)
Christopher Reha; David J. Hoelting
Village of Rosalie Trustees (vote for 2)
No candidates petitioned for ballot
Village of Thurston Trustees (vote for 3)
Tom Renz; Travis Dunn; Robert Renz
Village of Walthill Trustees (vote for 2)
Aaron Brown
Village of Winnebago Trustees (vote for 3)
James H. Price Sr.; Ronald L. Whitebear
SOUTH DAKOTA
Clay County
County Commissioner at Large: (Vote for three)
Travis Mockler (R); James H. Bohnsack (R); Richard Hammond (D); Elizabeth "Betty" Smith (D); Glenn Pulse (I)
Union County
Public Utilities Commissioner: (vote for 2)
Gary Hanson (R); Devin Saxon (L); Remi W.B. Bald Eagle (D)
Yankton County
County Commissioner at large: (vote for two)
Wanda Howey-Fox (R); Don Kettering (R); Bob Gleich (D); Gary Swensen (I); Bill Conkling (I)
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.