On the ballot: Candidates running for city, county, school seats in Siouxland counties
On the ballot: Candidates running for city, county, school seats in Siouxland counties

Voters across Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska and Southeast South Dakota will elect candidates to a host of county and municipal positions on Tuesday.

In Iowa, some county supervisor seats, the county auditor and sheriff posts are on this year's general election ballot. In Nebraska, voters will elect some members of their respective county boards, as well as members of city councils, village trustee boards and school boards. In south South Dakota counties, some county commissioners will be elected. Below is a list of candidates, listed by county, in the Journal's circulation area. 

IOWA

Iowa flag

Buena Vista County

Board of Supervisors District 4

Rhonda Ringgenberg (R)

Board of Supervisors District 5

Donald L. Altena (D)

Auditor

Susan Kennedy Lloyd (R)

Sheriff

Kory Elston (R)

Clay County

Board of Supervisors at large (vote for two)

Art L. Hamrick (R); Randy Swanson (R)

Auditor

Ann Baschke (R)

Sheriff

Chris Raveling (R)

Cherokee County

Board of Supervisors District 1

Rick Mongan (R)

Board of Supervisors District 2

Linda Bindner (D); Bryan Petersen (R)

Board of Supervisors District 5

Duane Mummert (R)

Auditor

Kris Glienke (R)

Sheriff

Derek Scott (R)

Recorder (to fill vacancy)

Samantha Boothby (R)

Crawford County

Board of Supervisors: (Vote for two)

Dave Muhlbauer (D); Jean Heiden (R); Ty Rosburg (R)

Auditor

Terri Martens (D)

Sheriff

James R. Steinkuehler (D); Ray C. Ohl (R)

Attorney (to fill vacancy)

Colin Johnson (D)

Dickinson County

Supervisor District 3

Tom Fairchild (D)

Supervisor District 5

Jeff Thee (R); Angela Lynn Kofoot (D)

Auditor

Lori Pedersen (R)

Sheriff

Greg Baloun (R)

Attorney (to fill vacancy)

Amy Zenor (R)

Ida County

Supervisor District 1

Creston Schubert (R)

Supervisor District 2

Raymond Drey (R)

Auditor

Lorna Steenbock (R)

Sheriff

Wade A. Harriman (R)

Monona County

Board of Supervisor District 1

Bo Fox (R)

Auditor

Peggy A. Rolph (D)

Sheriff

Jeffrey R. Pratt (D)

Lyon County

Board of Supervisors District 2

Douglas Vanden Bosch (R)

Board of Supervisors District 3

Brian L. Wibben (D); Cory Altena (R)

Auditor: Jen Smit (R)

Sheriff: Stewart Vander Stoep (R)

O’Brien County

Board of Supervisors District 1

Sherri L. Bootsma (R)

Board of Supervisors District 2

John Steensma (R)

Board of Supervisors District 3

Nancy McDowell (R)

Auditor: Barbara Rohwer (R)

Sheriff: Bruce Devereaux (R)

Osceola County

Board of Supervisors District 4 

Jerry Helmers (R)

Auditor:

Rochelle Van Tilburg (R)

Sheriff: Kevin Wollmuth (R)

Plymouth County

Board of Supervisors District 2 

Mike Van Otterloo (R)

Board of Supervisors District 5

Gary Horton (R)

Auditor

Stacey Feldman (R)

Sheriff

Jeff TeBrink (R)

Sac County

Board of Supervisors District 1

Ranell Drake (R)

Auditor

James W. Dowling (R)

Sheriff

Kenneth W. McClure (R)

Sioux County

Board of Supervisor District 1

John Degen (R)

Board of Supervisors District 3

Al Bloemendaal (R)

Board of Supervisors District 4

Mark Sybesma (R)

Auditor

Ryan Dokter (R)

Sheriff

Dan Altena (R)

Treasurer (to fill vacancy)

Daniel D. Zommermaand (R)

Woodbury County

Board of Supervisors District 1

Keith W. Radig (R); Kevin McCormick (D)

Board of Supervisors District 3

Jeremy Taylor (R); Marty Pottebaum (D)

Board of Supervisors District 5

Rocky DeWitt (R); Patty Erickson-Puttmann (D)

Auditor/Recorder

Barbara Parker (R); Pat Gill (D)

Sheriff: Chad Sheehan (R)

Nebraska state flag

NEBRASKA

Cedar County

County Commissioner District 2

Craig Bartels (R) 

Hartington City Council (vote for 2)

Roman V. Sudbeck; Chris Bartling

Randolph City Council (vote for 2)

Kalynda Kuhl; Janelle Biernbaum

Laurel Mayor 

Keith Knudsen

Laurel City Council (vote for 2)

Logan O. Garber; Chad Johnson; Jeff Erwin; Justin Ericksen

Belden Village Board (vote for 2)

Brad Stapelman; Angela L. Ohlrich

Fordyce Village Board (vote for 2)

Thomas J. Pinkelman

Wynot Village Board (vote for 3)

Michael Klug; Stevie Holmes; Janice Heimes

St. Helena Village Board (vote for 2)

Victor Paltz; Kyle Suing

Magnet Village Board (vote for 3)

Jason R. Becker; James W. Cautrell; Bradley W. Backstrom; Corey McQuay

Coleridge Village Board (vote for 3)

Jesse Jackson; Roger Lee Anderson; Jeremy Bruning

Hartington-Newcastle Board of Education (vote for 3)

Dana Rosener; Aaron Fuelberth; Jason Heikes

Randolph Board of Education (vote for 3)

Jim Scott; Cody Backer; Lisa Linville; Maggie Korth

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Board of Education (vote for 4)

Carol Erwin; Dustin Thompson; Samuel Recob

Wynot Board of Education (vote for 3)

Greg Hite; Kelly Wieseler

Bloomfield Board of Education (vote for 3)

Jason Hefner; Christy Mackeprang; Jessica C. Loseke

Crofton Board of Education (vote for 3)

Lisa Van Heek; Larry Potts; Jayne Arens; Michael Janssen

Wausua Board of Education (vote for 3)

Terry Nelson; Otto Woockman; Dan Story; Derek Cunningham; Pepper West

Dakota County

County Commissioner at large (vote for three)

Scott Love (R); Greg Utech (R); Troy Launsby (R); Robert J. Giese (D); Mark J. Dorcey (D); Sandra A. Lopes (D)

South Sioux City School Board (vote for three)

Marcia A. Becker; Maria Grier; Matthew J. Aitken; Christopher L. Krueger; Toni Ray Christensen

Homer School Board (vote for three)

Byron Hall; Ronald L. Neal; Tyler N. Kirkholm; Aaron Reis

Emerson-Hubbard School Board (vote for three)

Cherie Conley; Bill Shanks; Joani Franzluebbers

Ponca School Board (vote for three)

Monte Burki; Phil Kramper; Shawn Fethkenher; William Kastning.

Allen Consolidated School Board (vote for three)

Stacey Woodward; Kevin Connot; Gil Ridenour

Dakota City Mayor

Jerry Yacevich

Dakota City Council (vote for two)

Clint Rasmussen; Chuck Carson; Kevin Schoepf

Dixon County

County Supervisor District 2

Deric Anderson (R)

County Supervisor District 4:

Neil Blohm (R)

County Supervisor District 6:

Terry Nicholson (R)

Allen School Board: (Vote for three)

Stacey Woodward; Kevin Connot; Gil Ridenour

Emerson-Hubbard School Board: (Vote for three)

Cherie Conley; Bill Shanks; Joani Franzluebbers

Ponca School Board: (Vote for three)

Monte Burki; Phil Kramper; Shawn Fethkenher; William Kastning

Wakefield School Board: (Vote for three)

Eric Riewer; Emily Godinez; James A. Litchfield

Hartington-Newcastle School Board (Vote for three)

Dana Rosener; Aaron Fuelberth; Jason Heikes.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School Board:

(Vote for four) Carol Erwin; Dustin Thompson; Samuel Recob

Wayne School Board: (Vote for three)

Lynn P. Junck; Jaime Manz; Jeryl L. Nelson; Brent Pick

Wynot School Board: (Vote for three)

Greg Hite; Kelly Wieseler

Ponca City Council Ward 1 (Vote for two)

Andrew Stark; Dillon Rickett

Ponca City Council Ward 2 (vote for 1) 

D.J. Smith

Wakefield City Council Ward 1  

Ross S. Hansen; Steven H. Greve

Wakefield City Council Ward 2

 John Geiser; Valerie Bard

Wayne County

County Commission District 2

Dean Burbach (R)

Wayne School Board (vote for 3)

Jaime Manz; Jeryl L. Nelson; Brent Pick; Lynn P. Junck

Wayne City Council Ward 1

Terri Buck

Wayne City Council Ward 2

Yasuko Taoka; Kathy Berry

Wayne City Council Ward 3

Dwaine Spieker; George F. Phelps

Wayne City Council Ward 4

Christopher L. Welch; Nick Muir

Pender Board of Education (vote for 3)

Matt Heineman; Jason Roth; Jean C. Karlan

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Board of Education (vote for 4)

Carol Erwin; Dustin Thompson; Samuel Recob

Wayne Board of Education (vote for 3)

Lynn P. Junck; Jaime Manz; Jeryl L Nelson; Brent Pick

Wakefield School Board: (Vote for three)

Eric Riewer; Emily Godinez; James A. Litchfield

Wakefield City Council (vote for 1)

John Geiser; Valerie Bard 

Village of Carroll Trustees (vote for 3)

Diane Davis; Mark Tietz; Ryan D.Burbach; Joseph Dangberg

Village of Hoskins Trustees (vote for 2)

Kris Thies; Sarah Kimmel; Kayla M. Reed

Village of Sholes Trustees (vote for 3)

Lisa Rath; Michael J. Haberman; Kyle Greene

Thurston County

County Board of Supervisors District 2

Georgia A. Mayberry (D)

County Board of Supervisors District 4

James H. Price Sr.

County Board of Supervisors District 5

L. Arnie Harlan

Pender School Board (vote for 3)

Matt Heineman; Jason Roth; Jean C. Karlan

Walthill School Board (vote for 3)

Christopher Ross; James W. Randol Sr.

Uma Ho National School Board (vote for 3)

Darren C. Wolfe; Lisa Miller; Joyce “Walker” Snake; Ida Miller

Winnebago School Board (vote for 3)

V.J. Wolfeleader; Teresa Thomas Littlegeorge; Patrice L. Bass; Rana Merrick; Tyren L. Wolfe; Sara E. Snake

Village of Emerson (vote for 3)

Robert Bose; Tarry L. Daum; Douglas Mackling; Mark Graf; Ryan P. Beacom

Bancroft-Rosalie School Board (vote for 3)

Pamela Browning; Travor Bonneau; Kristine Sudbeck-Buchholz; Jason Wortman

Lyons-Decatur School Board (vote for 3)

Corey Petersen; Lisa Christiansen; Leah Miller

Homer School Board (vote for 3)

Byron Hall; Ronald L. Neal; Tyler N. Kirkholm; Aaron Reis

Wakefield School Board (vote for 3)

Eric Riewer; Emily Godinez; James A. Litchfield

Village of Pender Trustees (vote for 2)

Christopher Reha; David J. Hoelting

Village of Rosalie Trustees (vote for 2)

No candidates petitioned for ballot

Village of Thurston Trustees (vote for 3)

Tom Renz; Travis Dunn; Robert Renz

Village of Walthill Trustees (vote for 2)

Aaron Brown

Village of Winnebago Trustees (vote for 3)

James H. Price Sr.; Ronald L. Whitebear

south dakota stock flag

SOUTH DAKOTA

Clay County

County Commissioner at Large: (Vote for three)

Travis Mockler (R); James H. Bohnsack (R); Richard Hammond (D); Elizabeth "Betty" Smith (D); Glenn Pulse (I)

Union County

Public Utilities Commissioner: (vote for 2)

Gary Hanson (R); Devin Saxon (L); Remi W.B. Bald Eagle (D)

Yankton County

County Commissioner at large: (vote for two)

Wanda Howey-Fox (R); Don Kettering (R); Bob Gleich (D); Gary Swensen (I); Bill Conkling (I)

Election ballot
