ONAWA, Iowa — For years, Stephenie and Christopher Johnson would take their kids to see new releases at the Iowa Theater on 10th Street in downtown Onawa. It was a way for the family of four to spend time together while enjoying a bit of entertainment.

On March 17, 2020, when the Iowa Theater announced on its Facebook page that it had to close because of the emergent COVID-19 pandemic, Stephenie Johnson said she and her husband and their kids were all sad to hear the news. They'd lost a hub of community activity in Monona County.

In subsequent years, even as other independent theaters in Siouxland made attempts to reopen, the Iowa Theater stayed closed.

The Iowa Theater The Iowa Theater, which was built in the 1930s in Onawa, Iowa, is newly renovated under new ownership and is ready for business on Thursday.

At a certain point Christopher and Stephenie Johnson got restless and decided to reach out to then owner Derek Cartmill about devising some kind of plan to reopen.

"I wanted to help him reopen it," Stephenie Johnson said. "He was a great man. He worked with me and decided we would be a good family to reopen it. So he sold it to us."

The Johnsons officially took ownership in January 2023 and on Friday, after more than three years of being closed, the historic venue will reopen under new ownership and start screening films again.

"We’re hoping for a big turnout. And hoping to see everybody back in the seats," Stephenie Johnson said. "We said all we need is good popcorn and the projector to work," Christopher Johnson added.

The Iowa Theater Stephenie and Christopher Johnson sit in the Iowa Theater which they own in Onawa, Iowa, Thursday.

What's the Iowa Theater's history?

It's not the first time the Iowa Theater, which has stood at 920 10th St. since the 1930s, has had a comeback.

When Cartmill assumed control of the cinema in 2002 it had been closed since 1994.

"There was a bunch of rusty chairs stacked behind the stage and it had a leaky roof. It was just a mess. The roof and the smell were the worst. It had been closed and molded over," Cartmill told the Journal in May 2012.

After putting $200,000 of work into the space, Cartmill reopened the Iowa Theater in fall 2002 with a showing of the spy comedy "Austin Powers in Goldmember."

"We redid the ceiling and put in all new seats," Cartmill said to the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil in September 2005. Cartmill also overhauled the sound-dampening drapes, put in new doors and set up a new screen and Dolby Digital Stereo sound system.

The Iowa Theater The newly renovated Iowa Theater is ready for business in Onawa, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

How much work was needed for this return?

For the Friday reopening, the Johnsons are screening "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" for all the kids who have started back to school. The showtimes are set for 7:30 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday. To make the return, the Johnsons went beyond new drapes and doors and digital sound systems.

"It's quite a bit," Stephenie Johnson said. "We revamped the entire concession area, added new plumbing, painted the floors, and added new aisle lighting. We had to repair some vandalism issues."

Unlike a number of other small-town movie theaters in Iowa, the Iowa Theater is owned outright by the Johnsons. They're not planning to operate as a nonprofit and didn't use any grant money for the effort. So all of the repair work fell on them.

One of the most difficult parts of the revitalization was getting the lighting on the theater's marquee into pristine condition.

"There was only one company in Sioux City that made the neon (lights) anymore. It's hard to find anybody that makes those," Stephenie Johnson said. "It took a lot of effort," Christopher Johnson said. He then added, "I don't remember, as a kid, it being lit up. I was really impressed."

The Iowa Theater Christopher Johnson operates the projector above the Iowa Theater in Onawa, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Inside of the Iowa Theater, the Johnsons said they tried to keep things as anchored to the past as possible.

The walls have framed photos showing the theater in bygone days. One shows the Iowa Theater marquee advertising Elvis Presley's 1967 musical "Double Trouble." Another picture captures an iron salvage drive being advertised during World War II. The thinking was the U.S. government could repurpose any unused or unwanted metal for planes, ships and other war equipment.

The primary colors inside the lobby of the theater are gold and black which plays right into a custom "Great Gatsby" painting on the south-facing wall.

The ticket booth for the Iowa is back to its original "outdoor" positioning which the Johnsons decided would help with flow through the lobby. Instead of ordering tickets online, moviegoers will get them at the front window. If they want info about screenings, they can visit the "Iowa Theater, Onawa Iowa" on Facebook or call the hotline the Johnsons set up, (712)-420-9647.

"We've learned a lot," Christopher Johnson said. "We've just been like sponges, trying to learn as much as we can as quick as we can."

The Iowa Theater Stephenie and Christopher Johnson stand at the snack bar in the Iowa Theater which they own in Onawa, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Where do things go from here?

As for concessions, the Johnsons intend to offer the widest array of candy of any theater in Siouxland as well as nachos, popcorn and self-serve fountain drinks. Stephenie Johnson said their aim is to keep prices cheaper than what can be found at the movie theaters in bigger towns and cities.

In subsequent weeks, they'll screen the aquatic horror sequel "Meg 2: The Trench" and the superhero flick "Blue Beetle." The working schedule they have is Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Stephenie Johnson said they're working with a booker to get the movies they want to show. If attendance is strong, they're considering adding matinees.

The Iowa Theater The Iowa Theater, which was built in the 1930s in Onawa, Iowa, is newly renovated under new ownership and is ready for business, Thursday, Aug…

Though they'll be tasked with running the place, the Johnsons want to try and enjoy the Iowa Theater, too.

"For us, we like coming here because we'll shut our phones off," Christopher Johnson said.

And they have high hopes for how their kids might respond.

"We love the movies. We love spending time with our kids. Growing up and taking them to the movies, we’re ready to do that again," Stephenie Johnson said. "And then someday, hopefully, our kids will want to run it."

The original article was edited to clarify times for future screening weeks and a quote about vandalism.