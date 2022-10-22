Onawa Republican and Kingsley Republican vying for Iowa House District 13 seat

ONAWA, Iowa — After winning the Republican nomination for Iowa House District 13 in June, first-time candidate Ken Carlson appeared to have a clear path toward being elected.

No Democratic candidate filed for the primary in the district dominated by Republican voters. But on the final day for candidates to file for the Nov. 8 general election, Amy Janowski submitted a petition to be placed on the ballot as a Libertarian candidate.

Janowski, of Kingsley, did not immediately respond to the Journal's invitation to be included in this story. A reporter left a voice mail at a phone number listed for her on the state Secretary of State's website and also sent an email to an address listed for her on the state website.

In the GOP primary, Carlson, of Onawa, defeated another first-time Republican candidate, Mark Peters, of Cleghorn, 56.41% to 43.29%.

The newly-drawn House District 13 covers all of Monona County, most of central and northern Woodbury County, southern and eastern Plymouth County and portions of western Cherokee County.

Carlson, 71, is a retired farmer and former teacher from Onawa, the largest city in the district. Other major cities in the district include Kingsley, Mapleton, Remsen, Moville, Correctionville and Marcus.

Carlson and his wife of 52 years farmed for 37 years between Onawa and Whiting. He also taught math and science for 12 years.

"I decided to run for office as a direct result from teaching an eight-week class entitled, "Biblical Citizenship," Carlson said.

He said he also was strongly encouraged to run by his current state senator, Jason Schultz, and state representative, Matt Windschitl.

Carlson said he does not "have an axe to grind or a personal agenda" he will take to Des Moines if elected.

"I am a Constitutional, conservative Christian and that will drive how I would represent District 13," he said in an email. "I promise only my best informed effort."

Carlson listed education as a key issue, particularly taxpayer dollars following students outside public schools. Abortion is also a major issue, he said.

"I am pro-life: a new human life begins at conception," Carlson said in an email before the primary election.

Carlson said he also supports getting the state's roads and bridges, especially in rural areas, in safe and efficient shape, and protecting the future of biofuels.