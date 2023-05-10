ONAWA, Iowa -- An Onawa woman has been jailed on a charge of attempted murder after authorities say she stabbed her boyfriend in the chest after refusing his repeated requests to drive him to a store to buy alcohol.

Inessa Lyons, 30, is accused of stabbing Derek Webster Jr. in the chest in their Onawa apartment at approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Webster, 32, was initially treated in Onawa before being flown to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, where he was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Lyons, who was convicted of manslaughter for a 2008 stabbing in Macy, Nebraska, is charged in Monona County District Court with attempted murder and willful injury.

The Monona County Sheriff's Office was called to Burgess Health Center early Wednesday after Webster arrived at the hospital for treatment of a stab wound.

According to court documents, Webster told sheriff's deputies he had been at a local bar and was jumped outside by a white motorcycle driver and stabbed. Lyons, who was present at the hospital, provided a similar explanation for Webster's injury.

As deputies and DCI special agents conducted interviews and examined Lyons' and Webster's apartment at 803 Second St., court documents said, Lyons continued to speak with investigators and admitted she assaulted Webster because he had been harassing her to drive him to a store to buy more alcohol. She stabbed him with a knife in the kitchen after denying several requests. She was taken into custody by the Monona County Sheriff's Office.

As of late Wednesday, online court records did not indicate if Lyons had had an initial appearance before a judge or if a bond amount had been set. Attempted murder is a Class B felony that carries a 50-year prison sentence.

Lyons was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison in 2011 for a fatal stabbing committed when she was 15 years old.

Lyons pleaded guilty in federal court to manslaughter and assault for the death of 15-year-old Latressa Lee Walker and the stabbing of 18-year-old Sarah Thomas during a party at a Macy apartment complex in July 2008.

Walker and Lyons got into a dispute when a number of youths attending parties at the apartment building were trying to quiet each other down so police wouldn't be notified. Using a filet knife, Lyons stabbed Walker in the chest, and Thomas in the neck and scalp. Thomas' wounds were superficial, but Walker died later from a stab wound to her heart.