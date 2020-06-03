You are the owner of this article.
One additional COVID-19 death in Woodbury County, toll now 37
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

SIOUX CITY -- Another death attributed to COVID-19 was recorded in Woodbury County on Wednesday, bringing the county's virus death toll to 37. 

The deceased was a man between 41 and 60 years old, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. 

Only two new COVID-19 diagnoses were reported by Siouxland District Health on Wednesday, and only 13 tests were performed. 

A total of 1,867 people in the county are considered recovered from the virus. Overall Woodbury County has had a total of 2,786 confirmed infections. 

