One additional COVID-19 death in Woodbury County, toll now 37

SIOUX CITY -- Another death attributed to COVID-19 was recorded in Woodbury County on Wednesday, bringing the county's virus death toll to 37.

The deceased was a man between 41 and 60 years old, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.

Only two new COVID-19 diagnoses were reported by Siouxland District Health on Wednesday, and only 13 tests were performed.

A total of 1,867 people in the county are considered recovered from the virus. Overall Woodbury County has had a total of 2,786 confirmed infections.

