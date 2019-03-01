SIOUX CITY -- "The Grapes of Wrath" by John Steinbeck has been selected as the 2019 title for One Book One Siouxland.
Drawing upon themes in the book and the expertise of community partners, Sioux City Public Library and the planning committee for One Book One Siouxland put together a range of events that expand the reading experience for the 2019 season.
Activities run from March to the middle of May. A few of this year's featured events include:
• A marathon reading of the stage version of "The Grapes of Wrath" where community members are encouraged to pick up a script and join in at Morningside College at 2 p.m. March 31.
• Looking back at one man’s journey using photographs taken by the Farm Security Administration to locate Depression survivors at South Sioux City Public Library at 6:30 p.m. April 4.
• Taking a closer look at the struggles of local citizens during the Great Depression at the Sioux City Public Museum's History at High Noon at 12:05 p.m. April 18.
"The Grapes of Wrath" is an American classic telling the tale of migrant workers displaced in the middle of the dust bowl in desperate search for work. Winner of both the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, "The Grapes of Wrath" captures the mood and angst of the nation during the Great Depression.
One Book One Siouxland is a community-wide reading initiative that brings residents together through the shared experience of one great book. Visit onebookonesiouxland.org for a complete list of events and additional information about One Book One Siouxland.