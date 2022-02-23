One death in Sioux City rollover accident

SIOUX CITY -- An SUV driver died Wednesday in a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 20 in Sioux City.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said that at 8:24 a.m., the female driver lost control of her eastbound vehicle at mile marker 4, south of the U.S. 20/Gordon Drive interchange.

The SUV entered the southeast ditch and rolled over. The driver was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The driver's name has not been released, pending notification of relatives. The accident remains under investigation.

