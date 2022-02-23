 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

One death in Sioux City rollover accident

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- An SUV driver died Wednesday in a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 20 in Sioux City.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said that at 8:24 a.m., the female driver lost control of her eastbound vehicle at mile marker 4, south of the U.S. 20/Gordon Drive interchange.

The SUV entered the southeast ditch and rolled over. The driver was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The driver's name has not been released, pending notification of relatives. The accident remains under investigation.

$1 for 13 weeks
Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'It should be illegal': NYC landlords slap tenants with huge rent hikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News