One fatality in plane crash at Wayne racing event

WAYNE, NEB. -- On Friday evening, a plane crash near the Wayne Airport resulted in the death of a pilot during the MayDay STOL Drag Races.

According to a Facebook post from event organizers, the accident occurred around 6:45 p.m. and appeared to be caused by a "stall spin" which can cause a steep, downward trajectory of a plane.

"In order to respect the privacy of their family, we are not releasing any details about their identity at this time," the post from MayDay STOL Drag Races said. "Our deepest condolences are extended to all the friends and family of this pilot whom we personally spent time with leading up to today's events."

The post then went on to note that the remaining events for the races have been canceled and the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident with full cooperation from staffers.

