SIOUX CITY -- A man who drove his minivan into the Missouri River Wednesday afternoon was taken to Mercy Medical Center as a precaution.
The driver, described by officers as "younger" in age, emerged apparently uninjured after driving his silver Toyota Sienna into the water at a boat ramp at the 1200 block of Larson Park Road at around 2:30 p.m.
Sioux City Police Officer Josh Fleckenstein jumped into the water after authorities found the submerged van to check if there was anyone else inside. It was not clear what caused the driver to go into the river.
Emergency workers in a Sioux City Fire Rescue boat hooked a strap to the van, and it was pulled out of the water by a tow truck.