Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- A man who drove his minivan into the Missouri River Wednesday afternoon was taken to Mercy Medical Center as a precaution. 

The driver, described by officers as "younger" in age, emerged apparently uninjured after driving his silver Toyota Sienna into the water at a boat ramp at the 1200 block of Larson Park Road at around 2:30 p.m. 

+2 
Minivan in Missouri River
Buy Now

Sioux City Fire Rescue and police officers responded to a minivan driven into the Missouri River Wednesday afternoon. The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and the van was removed from the water by a tow truck working in tandem with officials in a Sioux City Fire Rescue boat. 

Sioux City Police Officer Josh Fleckenstein jumped into the water after authorities found the submerged van to check if there was anyone else inside. It was not clear what caused the driver to go into the river. 

Emergency workers in a Sioux City Fire Rescue boat hooked a strap to the van, and it was pulled out of the water by a tow truck. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
4
1
2

Tags

Lifestyles reporter

Load comments