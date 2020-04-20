One injured in South Sioux City house fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A person was airlifted to a Lincoln, Nebraska, hospital with injuries after a fire broke out at a South Sioux City home early Monday morning.

According to a statement from the South Sioux City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire with heavy smoke and possible trapped victims at 5:05 a.m. at 37th and Oak streets.

Upon arrival, firefighters quickly searched the residence and discovered a male subject, who was having difficulty breathing, sitting outside on the steps.

Additional units from Dakota City and Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to the scene and the fire was quickly extinguished. The statement said the fire was limited to the kitchen area, however, the home received heavy smoke and extreme heat damage.

The male subject, who was suffering from smoke inhalation, was taken by the Dakota City Volunteer Fire Department to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. He was later airlifted to Lincoln for further treatment, according to the statement.

Two dogs inside the home were rescued by firefighters. One was taken to Animal Control for the owner, while the older dog went to the South Sioux Animal Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The statement said the fire was caused by an electrical appliance failure on the kitchen countertop.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.