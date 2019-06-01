SIOUX CITY -- In conjunction with the Pride events in Siouxland celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, One Iowa will host a legislative briefing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hardline Coffee Co., 611 Fifth St.
Former Sioux City resident and One Iowa director of policy and advocacy Keenan Crow will give an update on the results of the recent Iowa legislative session. Crow will also discuss issues and actions that could be on the horizon in Iowa now that the 2019 session has finished.
Crow’s legislative briefing will also discuss how One Iowa seeks to improve the lives of LGBTQ Iowans by protecting and advancing equality and inclusiveness through education, improving workplace culture, and increasing access to quality healthcare across Iowa and in the entire Siouxland region.