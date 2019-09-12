STORM LAKE, Iowa -- One person was killed and three others were injured Thursday morning in a crash involving a van and tractor-trailer truck.
According to a statement from the Storm Lake Police Department, officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 10 at 7:30 a.m.
Three adult occupants of the van were taken by ambulance to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. At the hospital, one of those victims, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was taken to the hospital by private vehicle for treatment, according to the statement.
Highway 7 was closed until approximately 11:40 a.m.
The Buena Vista County Sheriff's Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Agency assisted the Storm Lake Police Department at the scene.