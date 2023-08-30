 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One man injured, another man arrested in pellet gun incident in Sioux City

bradley wayne andrews
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- One man has been life-flighted to a Nebraska hospital while another man has been charged with a felony following a pellet gun incident that occurred Aug. 26.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Aug. 26, Sioux City police were dispatched to an area near Tri-View Ave. and Hamilton Blvd.

Investigators say they found a man who had been shot with the pellet gun. He was then flown by helicopter to Nebraska Medicine, in Omaha.

On Tuesday, Sioux City police located and arrested Bradley Wayne Andrews, 37, charging him with causing willful injury, a class D felony, for the crime. 

The name and condition of the injured man is not being released at this time.

 

 

Tags

