 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One man killed in single-vehicle crash near Vermillion
View Comments
alert

One man killed in single-vehicle crash near Vermillion

{{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- One man died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash north of Vermillion.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 1999 Grand Jeep Cherokee was southbound on State Highway 19 when the driver lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch.

The 27-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The name of the person involved is not being released at this time. The Highway Patrol said it is continuing the investigation into the crash.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
View Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'The Nest' & 'Antebellum'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News