One man killed in single-vehicle crash near Vermillion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- One man died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash north of Vermillion.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 1999 Grand Jeep Cherokee was southbound on State Highway 19 when the driver lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch.

The 27-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The name of the person involved is not being released at this time. The Highway Patrol said it is continuing the investigation into the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.