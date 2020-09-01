 Skip to main content
One man killed in Tuesday morning crash south of Beresford, S.D.

BERESFORD, S.D. --  A 38-year-old male was killed in a single-vehicle crash south of Beresford, S.D. Tuesday.

The victim is not being identified at this time pending notification of relatives. According to the Nebraska Department of Public Safety, a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on I-29 in Union County about six miles south of Beresford when it left the road, entered the median and rolled. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was thrown from the SUV. Authorities said the victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 41.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation into the crash.

