One more death in Dakota County recorded Saturday; county toll now 14

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- One new victim of COVID-19 was reported Saturday in Dakota County, while several dozen new infections were reported in neighboring Woodbury County.
Little is known about the deceased individual in Dakota County. The death toll there now stands at 14, and the number of infections is 1,509. The county has yet to report the number of people who have recovered from the virus.
Forty-six new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Woodbury County on Saturday, for a total of 2,157 known infections. Of those, 870 are believed to have recovered and 17 have died.
Taken together, the two counties now have some 3,666 ongoing or former infections and 31 deaths. Both Woodbury and Dakota counties have the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in Iowa and Nebraska, respectively.
Sioux City's MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's are caring for a total of 79 COVID-19 patients, the hospitals reported Saturday. This number has remained largely stable for the past week.
Holy Spirit Retirement Home, the only long-term care facility in Northwest Iowa known to be suffering an outbreak of the virus, has recorded some 13 infections among residents and staff, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In Northwest Iowa, some 33 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, while 25 are on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC).
Crawford County, to the southeast of Woodbury County, has the highest number of infections outside of Woodbury or Dakota counties -- their tally stands at 348. Sioux County now has 131 cases, while Buena Vista County and Plymouth County each have 82 and Union County has 60.
Ida, Sac, Wayne and Cedar counties remain the only counties in the region with fewer than 10 cases each. Relatively few people have been tested in Ida or Sac counties, however.
Iowa's Department of Public Health has reported a total of 14,328 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, of whom 6,927 are thought to have recovered and 346 have died. Statewide, 96,300 people have been tested for the virus, for a positive rate of about 14.9 percent.
In South Dakota, only 31 percent of the total known infections are thought to be ongoing, while the vast majority have recovered. The total number of positive cases stands at 3,959, of whom only 1,242 are reportedly presently infected, according to the state's Department of Health. Forty-four deaths have been recorded in the state, for the lowest overall death toll of the tri-states.
Nebraska, meanwhile, passed 10,000 total cases on Saturday -- the tally now is 10,220, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 123 deaths have been recorded in the state; Nebraska has not yet reported the number of people who have recovered from the virus.
A total of 65,774 people in Nebraska have been tested for the virus, for a positive rate of about 15.5 percent.
