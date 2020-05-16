One more death in Dakota County recorded Saturday; county toll now 14

In Northwest Iowa, some 33 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, while 25 are on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC).

Crawford County, to the southeast of Woodbury County, has the highest number of infections outside of Woodbury or Dakota counties -- their tally stands at 348. Sioux County now has 131 cases, while Buena Vista County and Plymouth County each have 82 and Union County has 60.

Ida, Sac, Wayne and Cedar counties remain the only counties in the region with fewer than 10 cases each. Relatively few people have been tested in Ida or Sac counties, however.

Iowa's Department of Public Health has reported a total of 14,328 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, of whom 6,927 are thought to have recovered and 346 have died. Statewide, 96,300 people have been tested for the virus, for a positive rate of about 14.9 percent.