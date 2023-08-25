ALCESTER, S.D. -- An 81-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning, approximately two miles from Alcester.

Preliminary information indicates a 2020 Peterbilt semi tractor/trailer was eastbound on 302nd Ave., while a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was northbound on S.D. Highway 11. Investigators say the semi didn't stop at the stop sign at the intersection, striking the Equinox as both were entering the intersection.

The Equinox rolled due to being struck. The semi continued through the intersection and rolled onto its side coming to rest in the north ditch.

The woman who was driving the Equinox, died from her injuries. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The 30-year-old semi driver was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol say the investigation into the crash will continue.