One person rescued from grain bin in Merrill

MERRILL, Iowa — A person was rescued from a grain bin Wednesday near Merrill, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the incident at 4:44 p.m. in the 24000 block of K22, which is southwest of Merrill.
"The subject was removed from the grain bin without incident," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
In addition to the sheriff's office, the following agencies responded to the incident: Hinton Fire/Hinton Ambulance, Merrill Fire/Merrill Ambulance, Hinton Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and MercyOne Air Med.