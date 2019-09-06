WASHTA, Iowa -- New siding has replaced old. Most windows have been replaced, some with wooden frames built new. Two entry doors built from scratch are ready to be hung.
All this and more have been done for the Silver Township School #9 in readying the Grand Meadow Heritage Center—Where the Past Meets the Future—for the 43rd Heritage Festival. The annual festival starts Saturday and continues Sunday.
The one-room school was open for 93 years, from 1855 through 1948. The exterior rehab project came from a REAP grant, and the $5,000 amount is matched with payment in kind or monies. Bill Anderson, former Iowa legislator, gave $1,250 towards the match from leftover re-election funds.
The Silver Township school sits on the grounds along with a two-story schoolhouse original to the site built in 1912 and later used as a teacherage, a log one-room schoolhouse built in 1881, and the three-story brick schoolhouse built in 1920 (now the Heritage Center, which is a museum), a large barn, blacksmith shop, cabin, restored gas station, information center and more.
Megan Ebert, vice president of the board, explains why the festival is so important.
“I love the history here," Ebert said. "I didn’t grow up around here; I am a transplant. If we don’t look at our history, we don’t learn from it.
Joel Volkert, board president, adds, “Saving history is huge.”
The bustling activity of the festival will appeal to many ages and interests.
Food is a staple, and four meals are served: Saturday morning breakfast (8:00-9:30); barbecue lunch (11:30-1:30); an afternoon lunch (new this year) of Pig on the Run; and Sunday brunch (11:30-1:30), all you can eat. Homemade apple crisp, banana bread, and ice cream are available each day.
Music is another crowd pleaser. Hear JK Kountry at noon Saturday and Clay Creek Saturday afternoon and evening (during the Festival’s Saturday extended hours of 4 to 7p.m.). On Sunday, enjoy Angie Rosener at 11:30 a.m. and Riata at 1:30 p.m.
Many other activities fill the weekend. On Saturday, vendors, a petting zoo, and pony rides open at 9 a.m. with a parade at 10:30 a.m. and alumni recognition at 11 a.m. An antique tractor pull begins at 1 p.m. Kids’ games start at 3 p.m.
Sunday’s activities begin with a non-denominational church service at 10:30. Vendors, petting zoo and pony rides start at 11:30 a.m. with the Dale Nafe Memorial Car Show at 12:30 p.m.. At the same time is Humanities of Iowa Speaker Liz Garst, who will present her story of growing up in an agricultural family.
On both days, at 2:30 p.m., keep your eyes out for the Western Iowa Border Agents’ back powder club and their antics.
Marjorie Hoppe will demonstrate spinning wool and alpaca both days, along with Bev Thomas. Other “jobs” of the Iowa rural landscape to observe first hand are oats threshing, corn shelling, sheep shearing, and cutting logs via sawmill.
No admission is charged for the festival, but donations are appreciated. Directions are easy to follow. The Heritage Center is 15 miles south of Marcus on L-36; 25 miles east of Hinton on C-60, then two miles south on L-36; 6 miles north of Correctionville on Osceola Avenue, west 1 mile on 100th Ave., then 3 miles north on L-36; or 9 miles west of Quimby on C-60, then 2 miles south on L36.