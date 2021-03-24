One year, 14,000-plus COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- On March 21, 2020, the Siouxland District Health Department reported that a middle-aged female, between 41 and 60 years old, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was isolating at home.

It was the first known infection in Woodbury County, and the first in Northwest Iowa. At the time, Iowa had only 23 known infections, and the nearest identified case was in Crofton, Nebraska, where a high school student had contracted the virus after attending a girls basketball tournament in Lincoln.

The mass closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, public venues and some stores was already getting underway. Major events faced cancellation. Retailers that once ran 24 hours a day soon began closing their doors in the evenings as they began to encounter shortages of some products.

Within a day or so, the virus was reported in Sioux County. The day after that, Woodbury County had a second infection. Then Monona County. Then Dickinson County, then Union County, South Dakota, then Yankton County, then Clay County. Later Crawford County, O'Brien County, Plymouth County and Lyon County all identified infections. By May 1, Ida County remained the only one in Northwest Iowa with zero known infections. By May 12, every county had at least one case.