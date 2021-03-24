One year, 14,000-plus COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- On March 21, 2020, the Siouxland District Health Department reported that a middle-aged female, between 41 and 60 years old, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was isolating at home.
It was the first known infection in Woodbury County, and the first in Northwest Iowa. At the time, Iowa had only 23 known infections, and the nearest identified case was in Crofton, Nebraska, where a high school student had contracted the virus after attending a girls basketball tournament in Lincoln.
The mass closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, public venues and some stores was already getting underway. Major events faced cancellation. Retailers that once ran 24 hours a day soon began closing their doors in the evenings as they began to encounter shortages of some products.
Within a day or so, the virus was reported in Sioux County. The day after that, Woodbury County had a second infection. Then Monona County. Then Dickinson County, then Union County, South Dakota, then Yankton County, then Clay County. Later Crawford County, O'Brien County, Plymouth County and Lyon County all identified infections. By May 1, Ida County remained the only one in Northwest Iowa with zero known infections. By May 12, every county had at least one case.
On March 29, Iowa state health officials projected that the virus would peak in two or three weeks. The first COVID peak in this area happened around the end of April or early part of May, before a significant slowdown in virus activity in the summer. The virus peaked again in November.
A little more than 365 days after that first reported infection, nearly 13.9 percent of Woodbury County's population -- 14,328 people -- have contracted the virus, and 216 people have died, by far the highest numbers in this area.
In recent months, vaccination against COVID-19 has become increasingly widespread, and the percentage of people who've been vaccinated in the county is almost equal to the number of people who've been infected. As of Wednesday, some 12,496 people -- 12.1 percent of the county -- is fully vaccinated.