DENISON, Iowa -- A change.org petition launched by a group of Denison citizens early this week is calling for Mayor Jared Beymer to resign.
Beymer has been publicly embroiled in several interpersonal conflicts since December, when the city placed three officials -- City Manager Terry Crawford, City Clerk Lisa Koch and Fire Chief Cory Snowgren -- on paid administrative leave amid an investigation.
In an email to the Journal, Beymer said he has no plans to step down.
"I found out about that today. It's unfortunate to see these false narratives are being used by non-residents," he said. "People are making baseless accusations. I fully intend to continue working hard to serve the constituents of Denison."
The petition has no legal ramifications -- it is, if nothing else, a symbolic gesture. As of Friday afternoon, the petition circulated by "Citizens of Denison, IA" had 162 signatures. It asserts that Denison residents "have no confidence in the leadership of Mayor Jared Beymer," and "there is widespread public dissatisfaction with his leadership."
"Mayor Beymer's mayoral term this year has been marked by unprecedented turmoil within the city. Since he has taken office, his frivolous decision-making process in regards to city business and city employees have been highly questionable," the petition says.
The petition claims Beymer acted unilaterally in placing Koch, Crawford and Snowgren on leave; that he approved expenditures not authorized by the City Council; that he began accruing Brown Winick attorney fees before the City Council agreed to hire the law firm; that he does not communicate well with the City Council; and that he tampered with a city employee's computer to install a remote-viewer program.
Several of these issues were brought up at a Denison City Council meeting March 19 -- the tampering of the computer, which occurred in the wee hours of Jan. 12, drew an especially harsh rebuke of the mayor.
The City Council hired the Des Moines law firm of Brown, Winick, Graves, Gross, Baskerville and Schoenebaum, P.L.C. to conduct the investigation, the nature of which was only slowly revealed to the public over the following weeks. The findings of the investigation appeared to clear the three of any significant wrongdoing.
The three city officials were reinstated at a heated City Council meeting in January.
In all, the investigation cost the city more than $52,000 through Jan. 31.
Adding to the conflagration, Beymer, along with the city of Denison and councilman Corey Curnyn, were all named in a defamation lawsuit brought by the Sherinian & Hasso Law Firm in Des Moines on behalf of Crawford and Koch. According to a letter sent from the law firm, Beymer sent a text message to a Denison resident claiming that not-yet-public information found in the investigation would be "really, really bad" in regards to Koch and Crawford.
Beymer was elected mayor of the town of 8,308 in the fall of 2017, at age 23. He won with 288 votes, defeating Bruce D. Musgrave and Esteban Martinez, who earned 218 and 137 votes, respectively.