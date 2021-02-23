Online signups for March 2 COVID vaccine clinic to open Thursday afternoon

SIOUX CITY -- Online registration for the March 2 vaccine clinic at the Tyson Events Center will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The clinic is only open to Woodbury County residents age 65 and older. Proof of age will be required at the appointment.

Online registration for the clinic can be found at siouxlanddistricthealth.org. Those who have an appointment are asked not to come early, or if they do, to stay in their cars until five minutes before the appointment, to avoid unnecessary crowding in the Tyson.

Those who do not have internet access or who need help signing up can call 712-234-3922 beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday. The line is reserved for those who are eligible for the vaccine clinic. This phone bank will not be operational until the opening of registrations, according to a press release from the Siouxland District Health Department.

"We anticipate that these appointments will fill up quickly, and we appreciate everyone's patience as we work through this process with the vaccine that we are allocated," Siouxland District Health wrote in the press release.