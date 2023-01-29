Opa Time restaurant suffers fire Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- The Greek restaurant Opa Time on Hamilton Boulevard suffered a devastating fire Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the restaurant, at 2129 Hamilton Blvd., at 5:53 a.m. Sunday. On arrival crews encountered heavy smoke and a fire above the ceiling of the restaurant.

The flames were contained to Opa Time and to the adjacent H & R Block, Sioux City Fire Rescue said in a press release. Two other occupants of the strip mall suffered smoke and fire damage.

The restaurant appeared to have suffered a significant degree of damage. No employees were in the restaurant at the time of the fire and none of the 26 firefighters responding to the fire suffered injuries, according to Sioux City Fire Rescue.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Opa Time, which has been in that location for more than a decade, is best known for its gyro dishes and baklava, as well as hamburgers, French fries and other American fare.