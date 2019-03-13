SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will host an open house Tuesday for the Leeds Connector Trail Project.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 405 Sixth St., in the City Council Chamber. Information about the proposed Leeds Connector Trail Project will be presented and residents will have the opportunity to talk with project engineers from JEO Consulting Group, Inc. and Parks and Recreation staff.
Project highlights include, construction of a 2,200-foot recreational trail from Jefferson Street northeast, along an abandoned railroad corridor, to the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Central Street. The project will include a crossing at Floyd Boulevard that will connect the trail to Leeds Park at 41st and Central streets and include connections to the Floyd River and Outer Dive Trail system.
Call the Parks and Recreation Department at 712-279-6126 for more information or visit sioux-city.org.