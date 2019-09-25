SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Nebraska Department of Transportation has scheduled an open house to provide information to the public about proposed construction on Interstate 129 in South Sioux City.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 10 at First Lutheran Church, 3601 Dakota Ave., in South Sioux City.
The proposed project covers 3.23 miles on I-129 from near the U.S. Highway 75/77 interchange to the Missouri River bridge.
Proposed improvements include bridge repairs and overlays and guardrail replacement. The highway, shoulders and ramps and loops at both the U.S. 77 and Dakota Avenue interchanges would be milled and resurfaced.
Traffic would be maintained during construction through lane closures and temporary traffic controls. Local traffic using the ramps would be detoured, and detours could be in place for up to two years.
The project is scheduled to being in spring 2020 and be completed in the fall of 2021.
Information on the project will be made available on the NDOT website at www.dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/ under the "I-129, South Sioux City" link.