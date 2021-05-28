Opening of Riverside Aquatic Center delayed by weather

SIOUX CITY -- Cold weather will delay the opening of Riverside Aquatic Center.
The Sioux City pool was supposed to open for the season on Saturday, but the City of Sioux City announced on its Twitter account Friday that opening day has been postponed until June 5.
The city's splash pads, however, will open as planned on Saturday. Leif Erikson and Lewis pools are slated to open on June 12.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
