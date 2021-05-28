 Skip to main content
Opening of Riverside Aquatic Center delayed by weather
Opening of Riverside Aquatic Center delayed by weather

Riverside Pool opening

People play at Sioux City's Riverside Aquatic Center in this 2018 file photo.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Cold weather will delay the opening of Riverside Aquatic Center.

The Sioux City pool was supposed to open for the season on Saturday, but the City of Sioux City announced on its Twitter account Friday that opening day has been postponed until June 5.  

The city's splash pads, however, will open as planned on Saturday. Leif Erikson and Lewis pools are slated to open on June 12.

