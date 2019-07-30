{{featured_button_text}}
Hard Rock Casino and Hotel tour

Brian Ohorilko, administrator of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, participates in a tour of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City in this June 2015 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The sports book at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City will not open as early as originally intended.

The casino's final request for approval was slated to go before the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday, but Hard Rock officials said in a press release early in the day that "there are some details with our partnership agreement that have not been fully resolved," and the casino has withdrawn its request from Tuesday's meeting agenda.

Most Iowa casinos that have signaled an interest in adding sports books, which legislators and Gov. Kim Reynolds approved this Legislative session, will have their requests heard at the IRGC meeting. That includes Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Lyon County.

Hard Rock officials said in their release they hope to go before the IRGC on Aug. 22, which may still allow betting to begin for the start of the college football season Aug. 24 and the NFL season Sept. 5.

