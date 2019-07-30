SIOUX CITY -- The sports book at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City will not open as early as originally intended.
The casino's final request for approval was slated to go before the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday, but Hard Rock officials said in a press release early in the day that "there are some details with our partnership agreement that have not been fully resolved," and the casino has withdrawn its request from Tuesday's meeting agenda.
Hard Rock officials said in their release they hope to go before the IRGC on Aug. 22, which may still allow betting to begin for the start of the college football season Aug. 24 and the NFL season Sept. 5.
