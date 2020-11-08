 Skip to main content
Orange City man injured after driving truck off bridge, into Floyd River
Crash rural Alton Iowa

The driver of this 1997 GMC Sierra sustained injuries after losing control of the vehicle and driving off a bridge, landing upside down in the Floyd River. 

 Sioux County Sheriff's Office

ALTON, Iowa -- An Orange City man was injured Friday night after driving his truck off a rural bridge and into the Floyd River near Alton. 

At around 10:13 p.m. Friday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a crash on 430th Street, about three miles northeast of Alton, according to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. 

Christopher Dekker, 20, of Orange City, was driving a 1997 GMC Sierra westbound on 430th Street when he lost control of the truck and drove off the south side of a bridge, into the Floyd River. The truck landed upside-down. 

Dekker was taken by private vehicle to the Orange City Area Health System for treatment of his injuries.

The GMC truck sustained approximately $7,000 in damage.

