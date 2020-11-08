Orange City man injured after driving truck off bridge, into Floyd River

ALTON, Iowa -- An Orange City man was injured Friday night after driving his truck off a rural bridge and into the Floyd River near Alton.

At around 10:13 p.m. Friday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a crash on 430th Street, about three miles northeast of Alton, according to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Dekker, 20, of Orange City, was driving a 1997 GMC Sierra westbound on 430th Street when he lost control of the truck and drove off the south side of a bridge, into the Floyd River. The truck landed upside-down.

Dekker was taken by private vehicle to the Orange City Area Health System for treatment of his injuries.

The GMC truck sustained approximately $7,000 in damage.

