Orange City man struck by pickup truck on Highway 60 near Alton

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City man was struck by a vehicle near Alton Monday while walking on the highway.

The accident occurred at 4:32 a.m. on Highway 60, a half mile north of Alton, according to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.

The statement said Marco Morena, 21, was walking near mile marker 17 on Highway 60 when he was struck by a northbound 2014 Ram 2500 pickup driven by Matthew Shaklee, 24, of Madison, Kansas.

Moreno was taken by ambulance to Orange City Area Health System for treatment of his injuries, according to the statement.

The accident remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.