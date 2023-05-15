Goin' Dutch!

Orange City, Iowa's 82nd Tulip Festival allows everyone to be Dutch, no matter their nationality.

The Tulip Festival's Night Show -- a full-fledge musical production -- has been the event's kickoff event for more than 70 years. This year's production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" will run six performances, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The majority of the Tulip Festival -- including the famous and twice-daily parade -- will take place in downtown Orange City and in other locations around the Sioux County town.

For a complete list of Tulip Festival events, go to octulipfestival.com.