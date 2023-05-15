ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- It may have taken nearly 20 years but one particular "Technicolor Dreamcoat" will be making a fashion-forward comeback during the 82nd Tulip Festival.
Specifically, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning "Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat" is returning as the official kickoff Night Show event for popular springtime event.
The show will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday as well as at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Orange City Hall, 125 Central Ave. S.
"I had originally seen 'Joseph,' with Donny Osmond playing the lead in a show in Minneapolis," director Todd McDonald explained. "As soon as I saw it, I knew we had to stage it as the Night Show."
McDonald staged "Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat" -- based on the character of Joseph from Bible's Book of Genesis -- for the 2003 and the 2004 Tulip Festivals.
People are also reading…
"We always wanted to bring it back," the veteran director said, "but any Andrew Lloyd Webber show is going to be huge undertaking."
McDonald isn't kidding.
"Joseph" features a cast of 68 actors, and an 18-member children's choir. If you count all of the behind-the-scenes personnel, the show will have a company of more than 100 people.
It is clear that Orange City takes the Tulip Festival -- which begins on Wednesday and runs until Saturday -- very seriously.
That's understandable since the event annually brings in as many as 100,000 to the Sioux County seat that normally has a population of less than 6,000.
"The Tulip Festival draws people from around the state, around the country and around the world," said Orange City Chamber of Commerce Vice President Mike Hofman. The event helps the community celebrate its Dutch heritage.
Orange City was founded in 1870 by Dutch settlers from Pella, Iowa, who were looking for less expensive and more fertile farmland.
Tulip Festival visitors will be able to see a twice-daily parade (complete with street-scrubbing), wooden shoe-carving demonstrations and a Straatfest (or street fest), featuring an endless assortment of delectable Dutch treats.
Among the most notable Netherland noshables are the poffertjes -- silver dollar-sized pancakes, served off of the grill and topped with melted rum butter and powdered sugar -- and almond Dutch letter cookies, which are filled with almond paste and comes in the shape of the alphabet.
Meatier fare might include strongly-flavored bratwurst or, even, Dutch Saucijsjes, which are simply pigs in a blanket.
Other activities of interest are arts and craft shows, car shows, antique tractor shows, a 5K/10K road race, a Tour De Tulips bike ride and the increasingly popular Tulip Talks in Windmill Park.
"The Tulips Talks will revolve around the history of the Tulip Festival as well as tips on how to grow tulips," Hofman explained.
So, how are Orange City's tulips looking this year?
"We had a few warm days plus plenty of rain," Hofman said. "They will be by fine by the Tulip Festival."