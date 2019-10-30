{{featured_button_text}}
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A school bus driver was cited after a collision Monday that injured two students and the driver of another vehicle. 

According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, at around 3:58 p.m. Monday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigated a collision at the intersection of Highway 10 and Hickory Avenue, three miles west of Orange City. 

Derek Thompson, 67, of Boone, Iowa, was driving a 2015 Ford Taurus eastbound on Highway 10, when an Orange City Unity Christian High School bus driven by 64-year-old Nyla Harskamp of Orange City drove into the intersection, while heading southbound on Hickory Avenue. 

Thompson was taken by ambulance to the Orange City Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, while two of the 11 students on the bus were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. 

Harskamp was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign. 

Thompson's vehicle sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage, while the school bus sustained an estimated $3,000 in damage. 

