Orange City Tulip Queen to be crowned on Monday, November 22

Next week, there will be new royalty in Orange City.

On Monday night, the town is holding its latest Tulip Queen Pageant at the Knight Center at Unity Christian High School where attendees will be able to vote on one of five candidates for the year 2022.

According to a press release from the Orange City Tulip Festival, the shindig starts at 7 p.m. (with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.) and costs $5. The potential pageant queens this year out are: Maren Beaty, Chloe Bilby, Catharine J. Hummel, Naomi Mellema and Kate Van Der Werff. The program will feature Tulip Queen candidates delivering presentations on Orange City and then talking with judges and emcees for the event.

Once crowned, the Tulip Queen and her court serve as ambassadors for the Orange City Tulip Festival.

Tulip Festival history Orange City’s Tulip Festival is an annual celebration each third weekend in May that features tulips and night shows as well as its authentic Dutch costumes, dances and food. It began in 1936 and has been going ever since.

The press release also notes that, at the event, details will also be shared about the 2022 production of "MAMMA MIA!"

