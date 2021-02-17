Orange City woman, 19, dies in crash near Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa -- A 19-year-old Orange City woman died Monday in a crash near Remsen.

At around 12:56 p.m. Monday, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office received "numerous calls" of a crash at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 140/County Road L14, just east of Remsen, according to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

A 2017 Peterbilt semi, owned and operated by 68-year-old Randy Laube of Boone, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 3. A 2011 Mazda 6 driven by 19-year-old Hannah Tjernagle of Orange City was southbound on County Road L14, approaching the intersection.

For reasons not known, Tjernagle failed to stop at the stop sign. Her Mazda struck the middle of the semi before landing in the ditch on the south side of Highway 3.

Tjernagle was pronounced dead at the scene. Laube was not injured.

The semi sustained approximately $50,000 worth of damage, while the Mazda was a total loss.

Highway 3 east of Remsen was closed for approximately three hours while law enforcement were on the scene of the crash.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Remsen ambulance, fire and police departments, the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa DOT road and maintenance crews and Stockton towing. The crash remains under investigation.

