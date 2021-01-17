Organizers say 2021 Sioux City MLK Day celebration has added meaning

SIOUX CITY -- Unlike most years, the Siouxland NAACP's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will not feature an all-community choir in a church with people in every pew.
Instead, the celebration -- an observance of the 92nd birthday of the late civil rights icon -- will be a scaled-back event, due to COVID-19 concerns.
This year's program will consist of Mayor Bob Scott making a special proclamation and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Leeyah Pearson doing a solo dance on Monday. The event, which begins at 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 4600 Hamilton Blvd., will be livestreamed on the church's YouTube channel.
While the MLK celebration may be virtual, it is as timely now as it has ever been, Siouxland NAACP president Ike Rayford said.
That is because of the racial unrest brought on by the murder of several African-Americans at the hands of police officers last year.
"We may not be fighting off dogs or firehoses, but racial issues can still divide our country," Rayford explained. "History has a funny way of repeating itself. Today, it may be wearing a different bow but that division is there."
"Dr. King never preached all or nothing," he continued. "By giving something to one group of people, he said you weren't taking away anything from somebody else. We can all prosper."
Community leader Flora Lee echoed Rayford's sentiments.
"When we say Black Lives Matter, we don't mean you can't drive your Lamborghini," Lee said. "We just want to be able to share the road in our Toyota Camry."
During Monday's celebration, Rayford is slated to give MLK's "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech while Lee will the NAACP's 25-year history in Sioux City.
Lee's daughter, Treyla Lee, said remembering MLK's legacy remains important to each generation of Americans.
"This year's MLK celebration will be different for many reasons, not the least of is because of the pandemic," Treyla Lee said. "At a time when we must be apart, it would be nice knowing that Martin Luther King Jr. can help bring us together."
During recent years, MLK Committee Chair Sandra Pearson had directed the all-community choir in song. The pandemic changed that this time around.
"But (the pandemic) has not changed how grateful we are for our opportunity to still celebrate our freedom and the consistent unity we've always had within the Siouxland community," she said. "This community comes together every year to show honor and appreciation to Dr. King's legacy."