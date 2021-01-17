Organizers say this year's Sioux City's MLK Day celebration has added meaning

SIOUX CITY -- Unlike most years, the Siouxland NAACP's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will not feature an all-community choir in a church with people in every pew.

Instead, the celebration -- an observance of the 92nd birthday of the late civil rights icon -- will be a scaled-back event, due to COVID-19 concerns.

This year's program will consist of Mayor Bob Scott making a special proclamation and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Leeyah Pearson doing a solo dance on Monday. The event, which begins at 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 4600 Hamilton Blvd., will be livestreamed on the church's YouTube channel.

While the MLK celebration may be virtual, it is as timely now as it has ever been, Siouxland NAACP president Ike Rayford said.

That is because of the racial unrest brought on by the murder of several African-Americans at the hands of police officers last year.

"We may not be fighting off dogs or firehoses, but racial issues can still divide our country," Rayford explained. "History has a funny way of repeating itself. Today, it may be wearing a different bow but that division is there."