Orpheum announces upcoming Broadway season lineup

SIOUX CITY -- The Tony Award-winning musical "Cats," a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel, Christmas staple Mannheim Steamroller and the 25th anniversary tour of Riverdance are part of the 2021-22 Broadway at the Orpheum series.

The upcoming season begins Oct. 7 with "Cats." It’s followed Nov. 4 with "The Simon & Garfunkel Story." Mannheim Steamroller will perform Nov. 26. It’s followed Dec. 4 by "Disney Princess -- The Concert," Feb. 15 by "South Pacific" and "Waitress" on May 31. The season wraps up with Riverdance "25th Anniversary Tour" on June 14, 2022.