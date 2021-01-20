Orpheum Theatre Board names new president, remembers Irving Jensen Jr.

SIOUX CITY -- The Orpheum Theatre Board of Directors selected Sioux City businessman Dave Bernstein as its president Wednesday, replacing the late Irving Jensen Jr., a businessman and philanthropist who served in the role for more than 20 years.
Bernstein said the nine-member board, which includes Jensen's daughter, Nancy Jensen Kent, is determined to carry on the legacy that Jensen established. Bernstein worked with Irving Jensen on the preservation project to save the historic Orpheum Theatre 20 years ago and the two men continued to serve together as part of the theater's board.
"Irving set a very high bar in terms of being very meticulous with the interior, exterior. He was very involved in most, if not all, of the details of the place," Bernstein said by phone after the meeting, which was the board's first in nearly a year. "We talked a lot about maintaining the quality of the theater to the level that he would want and be proud of."
The Orpheum, which reopened in 2001 after undergoing a $15 million renovation, hosts Broadway shows and big name entertainers, as well as Sioux City Symphony Orchestra concerts. Built in 1927, the opulent theater boasts a 2,690-seat, six-story auditorium complete with a Wurlitzer pipe organ, half-circle boxes, hand-carved detailing, gilded ornamentation and a hand-painted ceiling.
Nancy Jensen Kent, Jensen's daughter, took his seat on the board before he died in July at age 88. Kent, who described Wednesday's meeting as "bittersweet," recalled going through every inch of the theater with her father last winter.
"He told me what he expected from me, so I feel like I have very big shoes to fill. And I will do everything he expects me to do," she said. "He was still talking about the theater up until the day that he passed, so that's how much that theater meant to him. He put everything he had into that place."
Kent said she is excited about Bernstein serving as board president, which she said her father would be "thrilled" about.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic Bernstein said the theater has been making preparations all along to be "COVID-safe." On Nov. 5, the Orpheum held its first live event since the performing arts center was shut down in mid-March along with other city buildings to prevent the spread of the virus. The comedy improv show "Whose Live Anyway?" was initially scheduled for Oct. 8 at the Orpheum, but it has been rescheduled for March 25. The Allman Betts Band concert, which was originally set for Dec. 18, is currently on the books for April 17. Martina McBride and Three Dog Night are slated to perform in September and October, after their initial events were postponed amid the pandemic.
"We've really had almost nothing in there coming up on almost a year, and it will be well into the summer before I think we start seeing normal events," Bernstein said. "We want to make sure we're ready to come out swinging."
Bernstein said weddings, bridal fairs, dance recitals and graduations are being actively booked. He said the theater is in a good position financially and recently received a grant from the state.
"We had a bunch of shows that we had cancelled prior to or got postponed, so we have stuff that will pop up back on the books in the fall. We want to make sure that we're ready," said Bernstein, who said the board is focused on providing "great entertainment" when people are ready for it.
Spectra Venture Management, a Philadelphia-based firm, took over management of the independently-owned Orpheum Theatre, as well as the Tyson Events Center on Jan. 1, 2018.