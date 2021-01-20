Orpheum Theatre Board names new president, remembers Irving Jensen Jr.

Nancy Jensen Kent, Jensen's daughter, took his seat on the board before he died in July at age 88. Kent, who described Wednesday's meeting as "bittersweet," recalled going through every inch of the theater with her father last winter.

"He told me what he expected from me, so I feel like I have very big shoes to fill. And I will do everything he expects me to do," she said. "He was still talking about the theater up until the day that he passed, so that's how much that theater meant to him. He put everything he had into that place."

Kent said she is excited about Bernstein serving as board president, which she said her father would be "thrilled" about.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic Bernstein said the theater has been making preparations all along to be "COVID-safe." On Nov. 5, the Orpheum held its first live event since the performing arts center was shut down in mid-March along with other city buildings to prevent the spread of the virus. The comedy improv show "Whose Live Anyway?" was initially scheduled for Oct. 8 at the Orpheum, but it has been rescheduled for March 25. The Allman Betts Band concert, which was originally set for Dec. 18, is currently on the books for April 17. Martina McBride and Three Dog Night are slated to perform in September and October, after their initial events were postponed amid the pandemic.