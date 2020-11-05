Orpheum Theatre hosts first live event since pandemic shutdown

Spectra, which manages the Tyson and independently-owned Orpheum, has said that its custom reopening strategy was created using industry standards and recommendations, as well as directives from local, state and federal governments and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and health departments.

Events at both the Orpheum and the Tyson have predetermined attendance and participation restrictions, as well as limited area capacities.

Steve and Kris Holst, of Hornick, Iowa, were looking forward to getting out of the house Thursday night. They said they like the POD seating that the Orpheum is offering. POD seating increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats. For the Lynch event, attendees had to purchase PODs of two or four tickets.

"It's good to get out and do stuff," Steve Holst said before entering the Orpheum. "I just heard (Lynch) advertised on the radio and thought he sounded pretty funny, so I thought we'd give it a try."