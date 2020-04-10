You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Osceola County has first COVID-19 case, Iowa total stands at 1,388
View Comments
alert

Osceola County has first COVID-19 case, Iowa total stands at 1,388

Iowa April 10

Osceola County on Friday confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus. 

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Osceola County has reported its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. 

According to a press release from Osceola Community Health Services, the individual is an adult female between the ages of 41 and 60 years old. She is self-isolating at home. 

Only a few Northwest Iowa counties have yet to report a single case of the virus -- Cherokee, Ida and Sac counties. 

Iowa's total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 1,388 as of Friday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Thirty-one deaths associated with the virus have been reported in the state. 

Woodbury County has three new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 15
Yankton County reports additional COVID-19 case, up to 19 total
Iowa jobless claims continue to surge as a result of COVID-19
Schedule: Sioux City church plans for Easter Sunday
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News