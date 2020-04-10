Osceola County has first COVID-19 case, Iowa total stands at 1,388

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Osceola County has reported its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

According to a press release from Osceola Community Health Services, the individual is an adult female between the ages of 41 and 60 years old. She is self-isolating at home.

Only a few Northwest Iowa counties have yet to report a single case of the virus -- Cherokee, Ida and Sac counties.

Iowa's total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 1,388 as of Friday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Thirty-one deaths associated with the virus have been reported in the state.

