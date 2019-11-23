Our big Thanksgiving bonanza

It’s called Thanksgiving for a reason.

We’re thankful for your loyalty and, in return, we’re GIVING you the chance to win up to $5,000.

Yup, that’s right. In our big Thanksgiving paper (the largest of the year, by the way), you’ll be able to find out how to enter for the Thanksgiveaway prize from the Sioux City Journal and Lee Enterprises.

Locally, three $100 gift cards will be given to lucky Sioux City Journal readers. Additionally, all entries will be including in a Lee Enterprises giveaway of $5,000.

All you have to do is check the ad in Thursday’s paper, then follow the instructions.

And, in that paper – the biggest of the year – you’ll find all the flyers you’ll need to make your big holiday shopping lists.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Already, our press and mailroom employees are pulling together the inserts for Thursday’s edition, which should be at retailers by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

You’ll find plenty to read, too, including a very special edition of my Parting Shot column that appears quarterly in Siouxland Life.

Plenty of other special features will be included to help make your Thanksgiving day a little less stressful.