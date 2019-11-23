Our big Thanksgiving bonanza

It’s called Thanksgiving for a reason.
We’re thankful for your loyalty and, in return, we’re GIVING you the chance to win up to $5,000.
Yup, that’s right. In our big Thanksgiving paper (the largest of the year, by the way), you’ll be able to find out how to enter for the Thanksgiveaway prize from the Sioux City Journal and Lee Enterprises.
Locally, three $100 gift cards will be given to lucky Sioux City Journal readers. Additionally, all entries will be including in a Lee Enterprises giveaway of $5,000.
All you have to do is check the ad in Thursday’s paper, then follow the instructions.
And, in that paper – the biggest of the year – you’ll find all the flyers you’ll need to make your big holiday shopping lists.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Already, our press and mailroom employees are pulling together the inserts for Thursday’s edition, which should be at retailers by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
You’ll find plenty to read, too, including a very special edition of my Parting Shot column that appears quarterly in Siouxland Life.
Plenty of other special features will be included to help make your Thanksgiving day a little less stressful.
In that spirit, we hope you have a great holiday with friends and family and we look forward to helping you with your shopping list – and maybe help pay some of those bills.
So don’t forget to look for the Thanksgiveaway ad in Thursday’s paper so you can get entered for the big money.
Look for the biggest paper of the year Thursday.
It’s a “don’t miss.”
Jerry's Pizza
Jerry's Pizza
Marto Brewing
Marto Brewing
Bootleggers
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
Powwow Food
Food Sharkeys Pizzeria & Grill
Food Sharkys Pizzeria & Grill
Book Club Recipe
Hard Rock Wine Bar
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
Bob Roe's
Bob Roe
Bodega 401
Bodega 401
Food Snack
Food Snack
Election pizza
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizzas
Junkyard Pub 'n Grub
Buffalo Alice jumbo pizza
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Casey's General Store in Merrill
El Fredo Pizza
El Fredo Pizza
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Bruce Miller
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.