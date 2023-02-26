“In my day, we had blizzards that covered the front door. And they didn’t cancel school for a little snow.”
Sound familiar? Whenever there’s a threat of winter weather, two familiar rants emerge: “We had it worse.” And, “Those weathermen are never right.”
When snow blanketed much of the Midwest last week, Siouxlanders prepped for the worst (check your refrigerator, you’ll see) but were surprised when Sioux City didn’t get a lot of snow. Still, it’s better to be prepared, not sorry.
Blaming weather forecasters for something as ever-shifting as a winter storm is wrong. They’re there to prepare you for what could happen. They don’t control weather patterns and will freely admit when they don’t get it right.
So, don’t harass – or badmouth – them. Just be glad they reminded you to get home and stay home when the weather had the likelihood of turning.
People are also reading…
The second point is a matter of perspective. In parts of Siouxland, last week’s storm was bad and those mountains of snow were noticeable. But in Sioux City, it barely grazed our radar. Good for us.
We’ve seen enough winters to know that isn’t always the case. We’ve had snowstorms that required tunneling out of snowbanks just to leave home. We’ve had ones so severe you had to exit a second-floor window just to get out.
If you look back at photos from the past, you’ll see we accumulated some pretty impressive snowfalls. The fear was flooding in the spring.
If you want blizzards to remember, note these from our archives:
Dec. 27, 1982: Monona County was without power for the better part of two days; traffic was halted throughout the region; emergency personnel took doctors to hospitals and medication to diabetics. Nine inches of snow fell, but it was weeks before traffic got back to normal. The Siouxland Veterans Bridge was closed due to drifting.
Sioux City's "Auto Row" along Sixth Street was called "A case of go and no-go" when a blizzard struck in 1975. The truck at the right was stuck.
Jan. 10, 1975: Hundreds were stranded. The blizzard was so bad nurses couldn’t leave their hospitals and stayed on to cover for those who couldn’t make it to work. Elsewhere, motels were so full, employees from other businesses slept on the floor because they couldn’t make it home. A choir from the University of North Dakota stayed in a bus until help could arrive to take its members to a motel. When they got there, the singers entertained the folks who, similarly, were stuck. Livestock died in significant numbers; cars were abandoned on the interstate; Siouxland didn’t recover for weeks. The weather bureau called it the Midwest’s worst storm in 40 years.
Nov. 11, 1940: Called the “Armistice Day blizzard,” the storm blew into Siouxland early in the morning, cut communication, halted trains and slowed streetcars. School was canceled for three days in Sioux City; 12 inches of snow swirled around homes, streets and highways. Gusts were up to 60 mph and resulted in more than 100 deaths across the Midwest. A turkey grower near Storm Lake lost 25,000 birds; another farmer reported 50 head of sheep were killed.
Wind blows snow along Fourth Street in Sioux City on Nov. 11, 1940. Temperatures fell as much as 30 degrees in two hours that day.
Jan. 12, 1888: The blizzard “hit with a vengeance,” The Journal reported. Visibility was impossible, frost was an inch thick and farmers and children died. A country school became a refuge for children who went there. “The only thing that saved us was that we had plenty of wood,” one of the survivors said. Drifts were 20- to 30-feet deep. Temperature dropped some 60 degrees in less than 24 hours.