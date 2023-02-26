“In my day, we had blizzards that covered the front door. And they didn’t cancel school for a little snow.”

Sound familiar? Whenever there’s a threat of winter weather, two familiar rants emerge: “We had it worse.” And, “Those weathermen are never right.”

When snow blanketed much of the Midwest last week, Siouxlanders prepped for the worst (check your refrigerator, you’ll see) but were surprised when Sioux City didn’t get a lot of snow. Still, it’s better to be prepared, not sorry.

Blaming weather forecasters for something as ever-shifting as a winter storm is wrong. They’re there to prepare you for what could happen. They don’t control weather patterns and will freely admit when they don’t get it right.

So, don’t harass – or badmouth – them. Just be glad they reminded you to get home and stay home when the weather had the likelihood of turning.

The second point is a matter of perspective. In parts of Siouxland, last week’s storm was bad and those mountains of snow were noticeable. But in Sioux City, it barely grazed our radar. Good for us.

We’ve seen enough winters to know that isn’t always the case. We’ve had snowstorms that required tunneling out of snowbanks just to leave home. We’ve had ones so severe you had to exit a second-floor window just to get out.

If you look back at photos from the past, you’ll see we accumulated some pretty impressive snowfalls. The fear was flooding in the spring.

If you want blizzards to remember, note these from our archives:

Dec. 27, 1982: Monona County was without power for the better part of two days; traffic was halted throughout the region; emergency personnel took doctors to hospitals and medication to diabetics. Nine inches of snow fell, but it was weeks before traffic got back to normal. The Siouxland Veterans Bridge was closed due to drifting.

Blizzard: 1975 Sioux City's "Auto Row" along Sixth Street was called "A case of go and no-go" when a blizzard struck in 1975. The truck at the right was stuck.

Jan. 10, 1975: Hundreds were stranded. The blizzard was so bad nurses couldn’t leave their hospitals and stayed on to cover for those who couldn’t make it to work. Elsewhere, motels were so full, employees from other businesses slept on the floor because they couldn’t make it home. A choir from the University of North Dakota stayed in a bus until help could arrive to take its members to a motel. When they got there, the singers entertained the folks who, similarly, were stuck. Livestock died in significant numbers; cars were abandoned on the interstate; Siouxland didn’t recover for weeks. The weather bureau called it the Midwest’s worst storm in 40 years.

Nov. 11, 1940: Called the “Armistice Day blizzard,” the storm blew into Siouxland early in the morning, cut communication, halted trains and slowed streetcars. School was canceled for three days in Sioux City; 12 inches of snow swirled around homes, streets and highways. Gusts were up to 60 mph and resulted in more than 100 deaths across the Midwest. A turkey grower near Storm Lake lost 25,000 birds; another farmer reported 50 head of sheep were killed.

Blizzard: November 1940 Wind blows snow along Fourth Street in Sioux City on Nov. 11, 1940. Temperatures fell as much as 30 degrees in two hours that day.

Jan. 12, 1888: The blizzard “hit with a vengeance,” The Journal reported. Visibility was impossible, frost was an inch thick and farmers and children died. A country school became a refuge for children who went there. “The only thing that saved us was that we had plenty of wood,” one of the survivors said. Drifts were 20- to 30-feet deep. Temperature dropped some 60 degrees in less than 24 hours.

Blizzard: 1949 This unidentified man stands on top of a snow drift in which a tunnel has been dug in this 1949 photo. Blizzard: November 1940 Wind blows snow along Fourth Street in Sioux City on Nov. 11, 1940. Temperatures fell as much as 30 degrees in two hours that day. Blizzard: April 1937 A motorist drives by toppled poles following a storm in Leeds on April 26, 1937. Blizzard: February 1936 This photo from Feb. 11, 1936, shows Highway 20 after a blizzard. This image was taken approximately four miles from Sioux City. Blizzard: 1947 Branches on bushes around the Grandview Park Rose Garden bend under the weight of snowfall in 1947. Blizzard: January 1937 Snow is piled high on the side of a Sioux City road in this January 23, 1937 photo. Blizzard: March 1962 Guardsmen deliver coal after a March 17, 1962 blizzard that hit Sioux City. Blizzard: February 1939 M.H. Woodring Service Station on Highway 20, approximately five miles out of Sioux City, had to temporarily suspend business after a blizzard dumped a large amount of snow on Feb. 11, 1939. Blizzard: April 1937 Poles and wires were blown down during a blizzard April 24, 1937, near Leeds. April 1992 blizzard A motorist tries to drive through a windrow following a April 1992 blizzard, which dropped up to 10 inches of snow on Sioux City. Blizzard: March 1962 Fifteen men from rural McCook Lake, S.D., dig out snow along a half-mile stretch of road after the blizzard of March 5, 1962. The men were joined by some boys and several dogs. Blizzard: 1975 Sioux City's "Auto Row" along Sixth Street was called "A case of go and no-go" when a blizzard struck in 1975. The truck at the right was stuck. Blizzard: April 1913 TO DATE Sioux City's highest-recorded 24-hour snowfall: 20.0 inches. Snow started the early evening of April 10th and did not stop until the next evening. All streetcars were inoperable for 18 hours. Power and telephone lines fell, putting some 1,500 without service. The hog shed at Cudahy Packing Co. collapsed, killing 5 hogs inside. Total digging out for the city took about a week. Blizzard: March 1951 8 inches of snow fell in Sioux City from the evening of March 10 to the morning of March 11. All busses and airlines in the area were halted. Biting cold of around 5 below zero combined with gusty winds added to the danger, and the high moisture in the air led to ice buildup in many places. The City's snow removal department asked people to remove their cars from the main thoroughfares for the plows, so many people were out bright and early the morning of the 11 to dig out. Sioux City was actually spared from the worst of this system – other areas of Iowa were reporting 18-to-26-inch snowfalls. Blizzard: Halloween 1991 This blizzard caught everyone off guard simply by how early it was. Around 11 inches of snow was on the ground on Halloween night, combined with 50mph wind gusts. Tick-or-treating was postponed until November 2, and kids were stepping around snow piles for their candy. The snowfall smashed the previous record for the most snow in the month of October, which had been 8 inches. Blizzard: March 2004 Sioux City's second-highest snowfall in a single day occurred on March 15, 2004. Snow began around 3am and ended around 6pm. This was one of those systems where only a few inches or less were expected in the area, but the system shifted farther south than expected. By noon city crews had been out at least three times to clear the major streets, and the snow just kept coming. The snow closed Sioux Gateway Airport and most area schools.