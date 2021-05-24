Outreach specialist added to Liberty Elementary

SIOUX CITY – A Sanford Center outreach specialist has been added to Liberty Elementary School to help children with mental health, family and community issues.

The specialists bridge the gaps between home, school, law enforcement and social services, according to the Sanford Center website.

“Outreach Specialists are able to intervene before major problems occur,” according to the website. “They track academics, behavior issues, and most importantly, reach out to students and parents at their homes.”

Sanford Center Outreach services are a collaboration between Waitt Institute for Violence Prevention, Kind World Foundation, Sioux City Court Services and Sioux City Community Schools.

It is the same services provided by Rolling Hills Community Services at Loess Hills and Liberty Elementary Schools, West Middle School and West High School.

"As prevention activists, we have seen the Sanford Outreach Program make a huge difference in the lives of students they serve in schools. They have also been a part of helping to achieve a healthier school climate,” said Cindy Waitt of the Waitt Institute for Violence Prevention.

She said in the three-to-five-year plan they will add more outreach workers in the Siouxland schools.

“Being able to add Outreach services at Liberty Elementary is a most crucial opportunity to help children with mental health, family and community issues,” added Fitz Grant, executive director of the Sanford Center.

