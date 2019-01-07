SIOUX CITY -- If you like mild, dry January days with above average temps, you will love the forecast for the next 14 days.
That's according to Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, who said Sioux City's forecast high temperature of 47 is a full 17 degrees above normal.
"On Jan. 7, Sioux City's high should be peaking at 30 degrees and the low should be around 10 above," she said. "Instead, we'll be topping out at 47 on Monday, while the low won't be dipping much below 30."
Despite Monday night's mild temp, there will be a slight chance for flurries during the overnight hours. However, this will represent the sole chance for precipitation for the week.
"Tuesday will start off mild but gusting northwest winds will bring temps to near normal levels Tuesday night going into Wednesday," Garrett said.
Indeed, Wednesday's high will likely not go beyond 29 and the low will dip to near 16.
However, Thursday's sunny skies will mean a daytime high near 36 and a low in the mid 20s.
"This trend of highs near 20 and lows in the lower 20s will be the norm for the rest of this week," Garrett said. "This will likely continue next week as well. It looks like we'll be seeing dry and nice conditions for a while."