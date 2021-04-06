Over 1,600 vaccinated at first mass COVID clinic for all Woodbury County adults

SIOUX CITY -- Over 1,600 Woodbury County residents were vaccinated on Tuesday during the first mass vaccination clinic for anyone over 16 years old.

The first of two large clinics for all adults this week took place at the Siouxland Expo Center. Previously, Siouxland District Health held its the mass clinics at the Tyson Events Center, which was not available this week.

Siouxland District Health deputy director Tyler Brock said Tuesday's clinic went well and the new location was the perfect place for it. He said people were able to see where to go from point A to point Z and the process was flowing.

The second clinic will be on Thursday with appointments still available. As of late Tuesday afternoon, Brock said around half of the appointments were filled.

District Health said about 4,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine was available for the two clinics.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the future of vaccination rollouts, Brock said the two clinic’s registration numbers inform health officials about demand. He said the team is debating what to do in the future and is looking at how to meet people at an individual scale instead of at mass clinics.