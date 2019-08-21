If you go

What: Abu Bekr Shriners present the Central States Shrine Association (CSSA) Parade, consisting of more than 1,100 Shriners from more than 20 temples in seven states.

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Route: Begins at Third and Iowa streets and ends at Third and Pearl streets

Other things to see: The CSSA has a long list of free, open-to-the-public events, including a motor corps competition and clown competition on Friday in addition to a second parade, starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Tenth Street and Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City.

Online: CSSA Convention 2019 on Facebook.com