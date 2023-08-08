"We were just working a case -- they had this poor elderly couple coming and going for over two years. We estimate they scammed over $200,000 from them."

Sioux City Police Sgt. Steve TenNapel on scams impacting Sioux Cityans

"Most people in the Midwest grew up with a Ben Franklin in their town. It's a reminder of how things used to be."

Phil Warnke, owner of the last Ben Franklin store in Iowa

The last Ben Franklin store Phil and Lori Warnke stand in an aisle at the Ben Franklin store in downtown Sheldon, Iowa. Once a Ben Franklin store in Eagle Grove closes in…

"It's gone very, very fast. When I was a young priest or a young seminarian, I never thought that I'd be here 50 years later talking about that when it seems like I just began."

Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City on the 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination

Nickless 50th anniversary Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City celebrated the 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination on Friday.

“Everything is slowly falling back into place. But we are happy to be back home, all under one roof again."

Beverly Bates, director of the recently re-opened South Sioux City Senior Center

South Sioux City Senior Center reopens Senior center cook Patrick McKeever hands a lunch tray to Gene Parmeter of South Sioux City during congregate meals.

"The company will continue to operate, be locally owned -- that was very important to us, to keep it locally owned, and to keep the continuity of the business moving forward, under local control."

John Baker, president and CEO of CW Suter, on the HVAC and commercial plumbing contractor transitioning to 100 percent employee ownership

C.W. Suter Services employee ownership John Baker, Chief Executive Officer of C.W. Suter Services, is shown with one of the company's service trucks Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The compa…

"Downtowns must be front and center in economic development. When they thrive, so do our people, so do our communities and so does our state."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the RE/Max City Centre in downtown Sioux City