"The most important thing is to make these riders feel comfortable. To be able to say Sioux City is a welcoming community. We’re happy to have you here." — Barbara Sloniker, a RAGBRAI executive co-chair for Sioux City and executive vice president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

"I’m not Catholic, but I was certainly happy to work with them." — Dale Lamphere, South Dakota artist who's created sculptures for Trinity Heights in Sioux City.

"There is a God and he created the earth and if you don't believe that you've got bigger problems. The earth will go on until God decides otherwise." — Daniel Hair of Hornick said during a Woodbury Board of Supervisors meeting, continuing to say he does not believe in "climate alarmism" and "green energy religion."

"As an Indigenous woman, I will represent the needs and concerns of all citizens of Sioux City; I embrace diversity because it strengthens local government." — Jessica Lopez-Walker said in announcing her candidacy this week for Sioux City Council.

"We've been to state five straight years." — Remsen St. Mary's High School baseball senior Kadden Groepper said about a comeback win against Saint Ansgar in the Class 1A state quarterfinal. "We were down there in the sixth, and us seniors just said, 'OK, we need to find a way to get this done.'"

"When I hear people saying we should take a pause on AI, you know, I probably think to myself, well, that's probably a Chinese bot that's advancing that theory. They would love to have us pump the brakes." — said Doug Burgum, North Dakota governor and current GOP presidential candidate for 2024.

"Every public school student should have equal access to the best teachers, resources, and connections that prepare students for the real challenges of a global society." — Sioux City School Board candidate Trisha Rivers said while announcing her bid.

“I was raised as a poverty-stricken Native American girl being raised by a single mother; that advice on education has been invaluable." — Sioux City School Board candidate Marguerite Cortez said. "I believe every student deserves the best education our community can provide ... no matter their race, their religion, or their gender."

"I really enjoy having one of the highest-value items on the auction. To me it makes my time feel worthwhile." — Geri Dreckman, a Le Mars business owner who makes quilts that sell for thousands of dollars at the Plymouth County Fair.